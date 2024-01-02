Maaco West Springfield Hosts Veteran Coat Drive

Maaco West Springfield in West Springfield, Mass., recently hosted a coat distribution drive for military veterans and their families to help them keep warm during the holiday season.

The event was hosted in tandem with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on providing programs, services and goods that enhance the quality of life for veterans, active-duty military and their families in Massachusetts. Additional partners for the event included Home Depot, Ocean State Job Lot and the NFL New England Patriots Foundation.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet officers from the West Springfield Police Department and receive complimentary swag. Other winter essentials such as socks, cough drops and lotion were also available.

“As a veteran myself, I felt it was my duty to help in any way I could,” said Joe Houghton, owner of Maaco West Springfield. “I am always happy to be a partner to my community and help as many veterans and families as I can.”

