 Matco Introduces New Maximus Plus Scan Tool

Maximus Plus is a game-changing automotive diagnostics scan tool designed with your budget in mind.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Matco Tools has introduced the Maximus Plus, a game-changing automotive diagnostics scan tool designed with your budget in mind.

Offering complete coverage flexibility, OE-level functionality and an upgraded Android system, Maximus Plus empowers technicians to tailor their diagnostic capabilities, selecting and purchasing only the specific brands they need, saving time and money. With ultra-fast updates and a rugged design, it’s the ultimate tool for automotive professionals.

Competitively priced and available through Matco Tools distributors and online. For more information, visit matcotools.com.

Products

DeVilbiss Introduces New Tru-Cure Portable Infrared Unit

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced a new Trisk | DeVilbiss Portable Infrared Curing Unit.

The Tru-Cure Infrared Curing Unit is a battery-powered unit that offers a direct curing solution for the automotive refinishing market. The portable, low-cost unit requires no installation, allowing for quick start-up. The Tru-Cure unit’s unique dimpled sheet reflector generates extremely even curing intensity and temperatures.

Polyvance Releases New 6180 Mini-Fuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station

The Mini-Fuzer includes both a hot air welder and an airless welder for making repairs to a wide variety of plastic materials.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Milwaukee Introduces Next-Gen M18 FUEL Impact Wrenches 

These wrenches deliver more power, speed and durability in application while maximizing ergonomics with light and compact designs.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DeVilbiss Introduces New Handheld UV LED Unit

The Trisk | DeVilbiss Tru-Cure UV-LED features a unique lens that generates consistent 395nm UV intensity across the coverage area, ensuring proper curing.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Snap-on Introduces Air Hammer Bit Foam Set

The Essential Air Hammer Bit Foam Set features a wide range of punches, hammers and chisels along with a scraper, sheet metal ripper and more.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Unlocking Secret BMS Info with Autel EV Diagnostic Tablets

Autel diagnostic tablets connect directly to EV battery modules, accessing all datastream PIDs for precise diagnostics.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BMW Radar Sensor Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate a radar sensor on a 2017 BMW 750i xDrive.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG Introduces LINQ Color Software and MagicBox

The new innovations will provide for smarter wireless mixing in automotive repair shops.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Opus IVS Introduces In-Person Live Training Events

These training sessions are designed to enhance technicians’ diagnostic capabilities, reduce repair time and increase billable hours.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers