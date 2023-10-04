Matco Introduces New Maximus Plus Scan Tool

Matco Tools has introduced the Maximus Plus, a game-changing automotive diagnostics scan tool designed with your budget in mind.

Offering complete coverage flexibility, OE-level functionality and an upgraded Android system, Maximus Plus empowers technicians to tailor their diagnostic capabilities, selecting and purchasing only the specific brands they need, saving time and money. With ultra-fast updates and a rugged design, it’s the ultimate tool for automotive professionals.

Competitively priced and available through Matco Tools distributors and online. For more information, visit matcotools.com.