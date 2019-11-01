Mayhew Acquires BestWay Tools

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has announced the acquisition of Florida-based BWT FLA, LLC, BestWay Tools. Both companies possess a solid reputation for manufacturing high-quality hand tools that are made in the USA. They will each continue to operate independently while capitalizing on mutual brand and sales opportunities and collective operational efficiencies.

The acquisition, completed as of Nov. 1, 2019, will enable each company to extend their product offerings into each other’s respective markets, including automotive, hardware and industrial. Mayhew Tools, established in 1856, is known for manufacturing premium punches, chisels and pry bars, while BestWay Tools, founded in 1962, is known for their popular screwdriver and bits product lines.

“We welcome the BestWay Tools team and their customers to the Mayhew family and look forward to continuing to build upon the strong legacy they have established of delivering customers – both old and new – high-quality hand tools they have come to rely on for consistent use,” said John Lawless, president, Mayhew Tools. “Over the next several weeks, our team will have their feet on the street to meet with existing and prospective BestWay Tools customers in an effort to establish how we can continue to serve them with the highest quality products, now and into the future.”

BestWay Tools’ operations will continue to run in a business-as-usual fashion from their Ormond Beach, Fla., plant. Mayhew Tools has already started to allocate team and financial resources to BestWay’s physical plant in an effort to leverage immediate opportunities and springboard growth.

Mayhew Tools customers seeking to purchase BestWay Tools products may do so on one single order. For product information, including new BestWay part numbers, contact [email protected]. For additional information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.