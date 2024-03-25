NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Central Georgia Mom

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Five Star Collision Center-Wimbish, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving mother of four from Gray, Ga., via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, The presentation was held at the Five Star Collision Center in Macon. Ga.

Ashley Massengale and her husband have four children ages two to 12. She left her job to take care of one of her sons who is suffering from cancer. Her current car is on its last legs, so Jay’s Hope Foundation nominated Massengale for a fully refurbished 2018 Chevy Traverse to be used to get her son and other family members to important medical treatments.

“We were all super excited to see the car, and a little teary,” said Massengale. “We have been so stressed trying to get our son to treatment with an unreliable car. The new car takes all the stress out of getting him to his appointments.”

Added NABC Executive Director Debby Robinson, “We are proud to work with NABC members GEICO and Five Star Collision to help change the life of a deserving recipient like Ashley with the gift of reliable transportation. We wish her and her family all the best with her beautiful new car.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart and Enterprise.