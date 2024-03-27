NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Las Vegas Family

The National Auto Body Council NABC), along with GEICO and Caliber Collision, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Toyota Camry to a Las Vegas resident and his adopted family during the pre-race festivities of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The donation was made via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

That 2019 Toyota Camry, donated by GEICO and refurbished by Caliber Collision, was presented to will help him continue his path to independence, allow him to work more hours and take care of his extended family – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program along with GEICO and Caliber Collision.

“This is amazing — I’m shocked,” said Atanasio Moku , the recipient of the Recycled Ride. “This means everything to my family. We’ve been taking the bus and getting rides, and this will change all of that. I can work more now and better provide for my niece and nephew. What a great day and a great blessing!”

Moku took over care of his sister’s two teenage children, as she was unable to take care of them herself. He has brought the family from homelessness to a secure living situation. The gifted car will enable Moku to get the children to school and appointments and himself to work. It will be key to the children’s recovery from trauma to a safe and happy lifestyle.

“The focus of the NABC is to change and save lives, and through its efforts, the NABC Recycled Rides program has presented thousands of vehicles to people in need,” said Deborah Robinson, executive director of the NABC. “The entire collision industry has worked together to make this possible.”

Additional partners in the program include Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart and Enterprise.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.