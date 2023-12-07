NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Tampa Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Ferman Collision Center, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tampa-area veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The presentation was held at the Ferman Collision Center in Tampa, Fla. In front of the backdrop of a huge American flag provided by Stepp’s Towing, and surrounded by more than 20 veterans for moral support, the deserving veteran, Rick Burton, received a 2020 Honda Civic. Burton was nominated by the Wounded Warrior Project.

Burton, who served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2014, is a disabled veteran with a fixed income. He is always finding ways to help other veterans who struggle upon discharge from service. Recently, vehicle repairs resulted in him losing his means of mobility and transportation. The gift of a reliable vehicle will provide him with the independence he needs.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible,” said Burton. “With transportation I can rely on, I just want to be able to keep helping others who have gone through similar circumstances and experienced injuries like me.”

Added NABC Recycled Rides Program Manager Dale Ross, “It was truly inspiring to see the show of support of Rick from his fellow veterans from Wounded Warriors Project, the Patriot Guard and Golf4Vets. It feels good to help good people, and Rick is that type of person that is always looking to help other veterans.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Enterprise; Choice Auto Glass; Stepps Towing Enterprise; Solar Craft; Cars for Charity; and Advanced Remarketing Services.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.