NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Tucson, Ariz. Family

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate, Maaco and Meineke Car Care, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Tucson, Ariz.-area mom via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The presentation was held at the Meineke Car Care center in Tucson.

Johana Aguilar, a mother of four, was nominated as what the Child and Family Resources agency called “the perfect candidate” for the Recycled Rides program. Two of her four children require special schooling and medical appointments, and her husband has been ill. The only vehicle they have had has been unreliable. This fully refurbished 2016 Jeep Compass will ease her life tremendously. Freedom Brands owns four Maaco centers and five Meineke Car Care centers throughout the greater Phoenix and Tucson regions.

“We are honored to partner with NABC and Child and Family Resources to support our community in such a proud way,” said Jake Morrow, one of the owners of Freedom Brands. “Freedom Brands, Maaco and Meineke, with the support of our local vendors such as O’Reilly Auto Parts, came together and delivered a vehicle to a family that was very deserving. We look forward to working with foundations such as these to support the communities in which we live.”

Added NABC Executive Director Deborah Robinson, “Since the program began, the NABC Recycled Rides program has presented more than 3,300 vehicles to people in need. The entire collision industry has made this possible, and we are proud to work with partners such as Allstate and the great people at Freedom Brands to be able to present Johana Aguilar with just such a gift.”

Additional partners in the presentation included O’Reilly Auto Parts, Cars for Charity, Advanced Remarketing Services, Copart and Enterprise.

