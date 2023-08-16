NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Two S.C. Residents

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Allstate and Caliber Collision, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Greenville, S.C.-area women at a special NABC Recycled Rides gifting presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The presentation was held at Caliber Collision in Taylors, S.C. Pinnacle Financial Partners, which has a strong presence in the Upstate region and is a level one member of the NABC, sponsored the event. The Pinnacle team worked with its charity partners The Dream Center of Pickens County and Greer Relief to select the two recipients.

“Banking is a business of improvement. We work to help improve people’s finances, businesses and homes,” said Blair Miller, area manager for Pinnacle Financial Partners. “Partnering with the NABC Recycled Rides Program is a natural fit for us. Together we can make an immediate positive impact on someone’s quality of life. Having their own means of transportation makes such a huge difference when it comes to education, to employment and to being an active part of the community, not just for an individual but for their whole family.”

The recipients were:

Amanda Stewart, who received a 2018 Subaru Outback and was nominated by The Dream Center of Pickens County. Stewart has consistently exhibited an unwavering determination to improve her circumstances, and it is evident that she possesses a strong work ethic and an admirable resilience to provide the best life for herself and her children. One aspect of Stewart’s life that has posed a significant challenge for her is reliable transportation. She had a car that she was borrowing from a roommate, but that is not going to be available much longer. Gifting Amanda a car is a transformative gesture that will significantly enhance her and her children’s quality of life and open new doors of opportunity.

Shauna Jones, who received a 2022 Honda Civic, works two jobs and was nominated by Greer Relief. She relies on coworkers to get her to and from her jobs, which limits when she can work and therefore how much income she makes. In her pursuit of stability, she turned to Greer Relief, where they offered her essential rental assistance. Nevertheless, the challenges persisted, as she had to rely on costly transportation options to get to work, hindering her ability to save money for a new vehicle. Despite the continuous setbacks, she demonstrated unwavering dedication and a strong work ethic, working two jobs. The gift of a reliable vehicle will help her keep moving forward, overcoming obstacles and rebuilding her life in the Taylors area.

“As a purpose-driven company, we’re Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life to our customers, teammates, partners and neighbors in the communities we serve every day,” said Braulio Lempitsky, regional vice president of operations Operations for Caliber Collision. “Thanks to our dedicated teammates who poured their heart and soul into restoring these vehicles so that Amanda and Shauna now have reliable transportation and can get back to what matters most to them.”

“I came to the Dream Center to start rebuilding my life and I am so grateful for this car,” said Stewart. “The first place I will go is my parents’ house to show them my car.”

“I’ve been without a car since January and my co-workers have been helping me with rides,” said Jones. “Today is a blessing to receive this car and I am so thankful.”

Additional partners in the presentation included Enterprise, 1-800 Charity Cars, Apple Tree Honda, Troncalli Subaru, Stevens Towing, Innovative Wheel Solutions and McBees Detailing.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.