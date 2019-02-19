Nationwide Launches Telematics Program for Low-Mileage Drivers

Nationwide has launched a new telematics program for those who work from home, carpool frequently or use public transit more than they drive.

SmartMiles allows Nationwide members to pay for the miles they drive, providing more control over the cost of their auto insurance, according to the company. Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide, which launched its first telematics program in 2011, said SmartMiles can help low-mileage drivers save money on their insurance premiums.

“SmartMiles was developed to provide a program that allows our customers the freedom to control their auto insurance expenses based on how much they drive and how safe they drive,” said Teresa Scharn, associate vice president of Nationwide, who helps build and manage the insurer’s telematics program. “Whereas most insurance companies’ mileage-based insurance programs look only at miles driven, Nationwide’s SmartMiles telematics program takes many factors into account, creating a more personalized offering, which is revolutionary to the auto insurance industry.”

Nationwide members in multiple-car households now have an option to select a Nationwide auto insurance program for each vehicle, according to the company. Nationwide members can enroll in SmartMiles for low-mileage vehicles and the SmartRide program for higher-mileage vehicles on the same policy within a household.

“This personalization affords drivers the opportunity to create a policy that best suits the distinct auto insurance needs of a household,” the company said in a news release.

SmartMiles uses a small device to track the miles driven by that vehicle. Members can keep tabs on their miles driven through the SmartMiles member portal. Users can save up to 10 percent for safe driving after the first renewal, according to the insurer.

SmartMiles currently is available in Illinois. Nationwide said it plans to roll out SmartMiles in additional states throughout 2019.