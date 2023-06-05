 New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area. This newest ProColor Collision is owned and operated by Benjamin Sanchez, who has worked in the collision industry for more than 20 years.

ProColor Collision Escondido is I-CAR Gold and outfitted with top-of-the-line equipment and an experienced team of customer service representatives and technicians. Located at 375 State Place, this new ProColor Collision location delivers technical acumen and an unwavering commitment to provide quality repairs to customers throughout the area.

“The team at ProColor Collision has been instrumental in helping me make my decision to join the network,” said Sanchez. “Their dedicated team provides a wealth of information and training to help us further strengthen our team, our services and our business. We look forward to leveraging the available resources as we serve private and commercial customers with our technical skills and dedication to excellence.”

Added ProColor Collision Director of Operation Javier Vargas, “The entire team at ProColor Collision Escondido understands the importance of customer service, quality repairs and teamwork in every customer interaction. They have a proven track record for delivering consistent results. Ben Sanchez and his team are a strong addition to our growing family of collision repair facilities in southern California and throughout the United States.”

For more information about ProColor Collision Escondido, click here.

