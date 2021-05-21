Connect with us

News

New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

on

One in eight drivers on the road in 2019 was driving without insurance, according to a new report from the Insurance Research Council (IRC).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In 2019, the estimated countrywide uninsured motorist rate was 12.6%. Insured drivers paid, on average, approximately $78 per insured vehicle in 2016 for insurance protection against at-fault drivers who are uninsured or who have inadequate insurance to cover the medical costs and property damage incurred by others. Across the U.S., insured drivers in 2016 paid more than $13 billion for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Uninsured motorist rates varied substantially across states, ranging from 3.1% in New Jersey to 29.4% in Mississippi. Although the countrywide uninsured motorist rate increased only 1.2 percentage points from 2015-2019, several states experienced more significant increases, including Washington (6.9 percentage points), Rhode Island (6.8 percentage points) and Mississippi (6.4 percentage points). Other states experienced decreases in uninsured motorist rates, including Michigan (10.1 percentage points) and Delaware (2.9 percentage points).

“Uninsured drivers increase the cost of insurance for those who comply with their state’s insurance
requirements, and that’s not fair,” said David Corum, vice president of the IRC. “Keeping auto
insurance affordable is more difficult when a significant number of drivers refuse to carry their fair share
of the costs.”

The IRC report, Uninsured Motorists, 2021 Edition, examines data collected from 11 insurers
representing 60% of the private passenger auto insurance market in 2019.

For more information about the report, visit insurance-research.org.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Specialty Products Company Launches New Alignment Training

News: AkzoNobel Kicks Off Paint the Future Challenge

News: Professionals Auto Body Named Subaru-Certified Collision Center

News: Axalta Names 2020 All-Pro Teacher of the Year

Advertisement

on

New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

on

Videos of the Week

on

Association News

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: New Report from IRC Shows 1 in 8 Drivers Uninsured

Video: VIDEO: Preventing the Spread of COVID-19, Part 2

News: Videos of the Week

News: Association News

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Hedson Technologies

Hedson Technologies
Contact: Mike BertrandPhone: 866-478-4328Fax: 416-352-5738
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Batting Your Shops Poor Air Supply
Connect
BodyShop Business