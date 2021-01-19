Connect with us

News

NHTSA Announces Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety Standards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it has issued a final rule to modernize numerous Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and clarify ambiguities in current occupant protection standards for vehicles equipped with automated driving systems that are designed without traditional manual driver controls.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The rule amends several crashworthiness regulations to clarify safety standards for automated vehicles equipped without manual driver controls. The rule also exempts automated vehicles designed never to carry any human occupants, including human drivers, from crashworthiness standards.

“With more than 90% of serious crashes caused by driver error, it’s vital that we remove unnecessary barriers to technology that could help save lives,” said James Owens, deputy administrator of NHTSA. “We do not want regulations enacted long before the development of automated technologies to present an unintended and unnecessary barrier to innovation and improved vehicle safety.”

The rule will not change existing occupant protection requirements for traditional vehicles with manual driver controls.

NHTSA’s final rule is one of a series of regulatory actions that NHTSA has taken to further modernize vehicle standards for new technologies.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Driven Brands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Associations: Association News

News: WMABA Kicks Off 6th Annual Regional Labor Rate Survey

News: People on the Move

Advertisement

on

NHTSA Announces Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety Standards

on

I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

on

Uni-Select Celebrates Canadian Supplier Award Winners

on

AASP/NJ Member Donates Vehicle to Driver in Need
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: NHTSA Announces Rule to Modernize Driverless Vehicle Safety Standards

Shop Operations: Electric Vehicles: Karma is a *itch

News: I-CAR Offers Update on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

News: Uni-Select Celebrates Canadian Supplier Award Winners

Video: 2020 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blowtherm

Blowtherm
Contact: Mark MillerFax: 049-930-1471
810 N Grove Road, Richardson TX 75081
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect