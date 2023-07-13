 Nominate Now for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year!

Two deserving winners will receive a beautiful crystal trophy at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Sponsored By:

Nominations for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year are now open! Submit here by Aug. 1, 2023! This year’s award is sponsored by Opus IVS.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward-thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager, owner or principle is eligible.

Winners will receive a beautiful crystal trophy at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2023.

To nominate someone today, click here.

To read about last year’s winners, Michael Bradshaw and Matt Ebert, click here.

News

CAR Coalition Opposes New Right-to-Repair Pact

The CAR Coalition has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has questioned the impetus behind a new Right-to-Repair Pact between organizations affiliated with the auto manufacturers and reiterated its support for pro-consumer legislation, the bipartisan SMART (H.R. 1707) and REPAIR (H.R. 906) Acts. A statement from CAR Coalition Executive Director Justin Rzepka follows:

Read Full Article

Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enterprise ROAD Forward Grants Advance Social and Racial Equity

The Enterprise Holdings ROAD Forward initiative is awarding grants for the third consecutive year to more than 600 local nonprofit organizations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Solera Unveils Web Browser-based Intelligent Triage Solution

The plug-and-play based AI service will help insurers make fast and accurate triage decisions based on damage photos and accelerate claim resolution.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Palladium Heritage Acquires Three Collision Parts Distributors

Palladium Equity has created Collision Auto Parts LLC, which will serve the Western U.S. with six distribution facilities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Independent Repairers, Automakers Strike Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Automotive OEM Coatings Secures 100% Renewable Energy Across All China Sites

This moves BASF’s Coatings division one step closer to its global sustainability targets on carbon reduction, material efficiency, and safe and sustainable solutions.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers