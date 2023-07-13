Nominate Now for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year!

Sponsored By:

Nominations for the BodyShop Business Executive of the Year are now open! Submit here by Aug. 1, 2023! This year’s award is sponsored by Opus IVS.

The award is given to a true collision repair “visionary,” someone who has experienced great success by being forward-thinking, overcoming challenges and persevering. Winners will be selected based on experience, special achievements and involvement within the local community and collision repair industry.

Two awards will be granted: one for a single-shop executive and one for a multi-shop executive. Any person employed in a collision repair shop as a manager, owner or principle is eligible.

Winners will receive a beautiful crystal trophy at the star-studded Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2023.

To nominate someone today, click here.

To read about last year’s winners, Michael Bradshaw and Matt Ebert, click here.