 One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ's PGW Auto Glass Business
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ's PGW Auto Glass Business

on

Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

on

SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

on

CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating

Consolidators: Newspaper Ad Leads to 45-Year Career as Maaco Owner

News: SEMA Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Consolidators: CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ’s PGW Auto Glass Business

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle market private equity firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass products for the North American automotive sector, from a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PGW has a long and rich history of serving automotive glass installers across North America. The company’s over 900 employees have helped build industry-leading, trusted customer service. OEP will partner with PGW management, led by Todd Fencak, who will take the role of CEO, to establish the company as an independent business, ensure continuity for customers, suppliers and employees, and invest in exciting growth areas.

“We’re excited to partner with Todd and his team for the next chapter of the PGW story,” said Steve Lunau, managing director at OEP. “The North American auto glass sector is witnessing unprecedented levels of advancement and innovation. PGW, with a century-old reputation for industry-leading quality customer service, is well-positioned to accelerate into its next phase of growth and development as a standalone enterprise. OEP is ready to invest behind the PGW management team to help them tap into new and exciting trends in the sector.”

Advertisement

PGW has 113 facilities across the U.S. and Canada and has long-term relationships with the largest suppliers to the North American aftermarket.

“OEP has a strong track record of building market-leading industrial companies through organic and inorganic investment initiatives that drive operational performance, add product capabilities and expand geographic reach,” said Fencak. “We are pleased to be partnering with OEP as we continue to further develop and grow the company.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: The Romans Group Releases White Paper on Collision Industry

Associations: SCRS Repairer Driven Education Sessions Now Available Online

Events: Prepare for ADAS at NORTHEAST Show

News: BASF Opens New Lab for Auto Refinish Development

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business