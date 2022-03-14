One Equity Partners to Acquire LKQ’s PGW Auto Glass Business

One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle market private equity firm, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PGW Auto Glass, a distributor of aftermarket glass products for the North American automotive sector, from a subsidiary of LKQ Corporation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Click Here to Read More

PGW has a long and rich history of serving automotive glass installers across North America. The company’s over 900 employees have helped build industry-leading, trusted customer service. OEP will partner with PGW management, led by Todd Fencak, who will take the role of CEO, to establish the company as an independent business, ensure continuity for customers, suppliers and employees, and invest in exciting growth areas.

“We’re excited to partner with Todd and his team for the next chapter of the PGW story,” said Steve Lunau, managing director at OEP. “The North American auto glass sector is witnessing unprecedented levels of advancement and innovation. PGW, with a century-old reputation for industry-leading quality customer service, is well-positioned to accelerate into its next phase of growth and development as a standalone enterprise. OEP is ready to invest behind the PGW management team to help them tap into new and exciting trends in the sector.”