 PGW Auto Glass Expands with Two New Distribution Centers

PGW Auto Glass announced the opening of new distribution centers in Phoenix, Ariz., and Scranton, Pa.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PGW Auto Glass, the leading distributor of vehicle replacement glass, specialty parts and shop accessories in North America, announced the opening of new distribution centers in Phoenix, Ariz., and Scranton, Pa. The new 130,000-square-foot location in Scranton and 138,000-square-foot distribution center in Phoenix will improve inventory availability and proximity to key customers in their respective regions. 

“The additional distribution centers allow PGW Auto Glass to increase and retain customer satisfaction by offering an array of auto glass inventory with a quicker response time,” said Bob Jackson, vice president of distribution. “In turn, this strategic initiative will provide cost savings opportunities to the business due to the reduction in transportation costs.” 

The two new distribution centers combined are set to include 22 new PGW Auto Glass associates and projected to ship 850,000 pieces annually. The new PGW Auto Glass locations will store and distribute windshields, side glass, back glass, sunroofs and ancillary sundry products, such as tools, urethane and gloves. 

For more information on PGW Auto Glass, visit pgwautoglass.com.

