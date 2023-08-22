 Opus IVS Introduces In-Person Live Training Events

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Opus IVS Introduces In-Person Live Training Events

These training sessions are designed to enhance technicians' diagnostic capabilities, reduce repair time and increase billable hours.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Opus IVS has announced an upcoming series of live training events aimed at equipping automotive technicians with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly evolving automotive repair landscape. These comprehensive training sessions are designed to enhance technicians’ capabilities, reduce repair time and increase billable hours.

Related Articles

The Opus IVS training events will take place in three locations across the U.S.:

Oct. 14, 2023
  • Huntington Beach, Calif.
Oct. 21, 2023
  • Dexter, Mich.
Nov. 18, 2023
  • Commack, N.Y.

Each training class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in its respective time zone. The cost is $195. Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from OEM dealer master technicians who possess a wealth of experience and insights.

The training will cover key aspects such as utilizing the J2534 tool and harnessing its potential to perform diagnostic and programming functions across a range of vehicle lines. Attendees can expect to gain proficiency in working with vehicle brands including Ford; GM; FCA; Volkswagen; Audi; Toyota; Lexus; Honda; and Acura.

“Opus IVS is dedicated to empowering automotive technicians with the skills and tools necessary to conquer complex repair challenges effectively and efficiently,” said Kevin FitzPatrick, senior vice president and head of training at Opus IVS. “Our training events are carefully crafted to provide practical insights and hands-on experience, enabling technicians to save time, increase billable hours, and enhance their diagnostic and programming capabilities.”

By participating in these training events, technicians can expect to achieve the following outcomes:

  • Significantly reduce repair time and increase billable hours
  • Elevate their technical proficiency and problem-solving skills
  • Minimize the need for subletting repair tasks

For registration and additional information about the Opus IVS training series, visit masterclasslive.pro and select the desired location.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Autel Offers EV Diagnostics & Maintenance Training

Autel announced it has added “EV Diagnostics and Maintenance” to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Autel announced it has added "EV Diagnostics and Maintenance" to its roster of on-site Autel Academy classes.

The first two-day electric vehicle (EV) diagnostic training class is scheduled for Oct. 3-4 at the Autel Port Washington, N.Y., headquarters and will include lectures and hands-on instruction.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Achieves Record Year

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, set a new record for its scholarship program, distributing 86 awards in both cash scholarships and starter toolkits.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PPG to Invest in Environmental Sustainability Education

PPG and the PPG Foundation have announced a new commitment to invest $5 million by 2030 in environmental sustainability education programming.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of Aug. 14.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala

The inaugural gala, “Ignite the Night”, is scheduled for Feb. 28-29, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Operative Talent Fundraiser Offers Chance to Win Custom Camaro

The fundraiser is aimed at raising awareness for careers in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers