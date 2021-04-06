Original One Parts Names Michael Selman National Director of Inside Sales

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Michael Selman has joined the team as the national director of inside sales.

“We are excited to have Michael join our team as we continue to focus on providing the highest quality original OE parts at competitive prices while ensuring an excellent customer experience,” said Brian Driehorst, senior vice president of sales for Original One Parts. “As our customer base continues to grow, Michael will lead our initiative in delivering world-class customer service.”

Selman most recently held the position of inside sales manager at Solera Holdings Co., leading a team of inside sales professionals. Previously, Selman served as an account executive at Solera.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts is a leading provider of certified original equipment manufacturer (OEM) auto parts for use in both collision and mechanical repairs. It serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, multi-shop locations (MSOs) and other customers.

For more information call Original One Parts at (877) 441-0001 or visit originaloneparts.com.

