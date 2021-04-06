Connect with us

News

Original One Parts Names Michael Selman National Director of Inside Sales

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Michael Selman has joined the team as the national director of inside sales.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are excited to have Michael join our team as we continue to focus on providing the highest quality original OE parts at competitive prices while ensuring an excellent customer experience,” said Brian Driehorst, senior vice president of sales for Original One Parts. “As our customer base continues to grow, Michael will lead our initiative in delivering world-class customer service.”

Selman most recently held the position of inside sales manager at Solera Holdings Co., leading a team of inside sales professionals. Previously, Selman served as an account executive at Solera.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Original One Parts is a leading provider of certified original equipment manufacturer (OEM) auto parts for use in both collision and mechanical repairs. It serves independent collision repair shops, dealership service centers, multi-shop locations (MSOs) and other customers.

For more information call Original One Parts at (877) 441-0001 or visit originaloneparts.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: TechForce Foundation Launches 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards

Associations: California Autobody Association Offers Legislative Update

News: CIF Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Auction

News: Registration Open for CREF Summer Golf Fundraiser

Advertisement

on

Original One Parts Names Michael Selman National Director of Inside Sales

on

Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

on

NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

on

Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

News: NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

News: Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

Associations: CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

News: TechForce Foundation Launches 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Prospray Automotive Finishes

Prospray Automotive Finishes
Contact: Laura YerkeyPhone: 330-830-6000Fax: 330-830-6005
600 Nova Dr. SE, Massillon OH 44646
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business