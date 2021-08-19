People on the Move

Connect with us

CREF Announces New Leadership, Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Brandon Eckenrode as been named managing director and Amber Ritter director of marketing and project management.

Honda Appoints Assistant Manager of Certified Collision Programs

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. has appointed John Chambers as assistant manager of the ProFirst Certified Collision and Honda and Acura Certified Collision programs.

Brent Henkle Joins Elite Body Shop Solutions

Henkle, who has 34 years of experience in the automotive industry, obtained hands-on experience with Price’s Collision Centers.

