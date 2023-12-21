 People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Certified Collision Group Enters Canadian Market

CCG announced they have entered the Canadian market and will have 15-year industry veteran Rebecca Fyfe lead their efforts as vice president of sales.

CIECA Reactivates Vehicle Damage and Imaging/Estimating Committee

The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

Outgoing, Incoming ASE Executives Address Industry

Tim Zilke, who will be retiring as president and CEO of ASE, and his replacement, Dave Johnson, look back at the past and forward at the future of ASE.

Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

Maryland Body Shop Sues State Farm, Allstate Over Steering

Total Recon Auto Center is accusing the insurers of leading an "intentional, malicious campaign" against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Total Recon Auto Center, a Rockville, Md., auto body shop, has filed suit against State Farm and Allstate over improperly steering customers to cheaper and less qualified repair shops in order to save themselves money. 

Total Recon's lawsuit accuses the insurers of leading an "intentional, malicious campaign" against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop. At the core of the dispute is alleged "harmful misinformation" aimed at diverting Tesla owners to other shops willing to comply with the insurers' preferred rates.

Other Posts

CCA Announces 2024 Tool Grant Initiative

This grant is tailored for individuals dedicated to pursuing a career in the collision repair industry, offering crucial assistance to kickstart their journey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Pittsburgh Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Body by Cochran recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Pittsburgh-area veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces First Licensee in Kansas

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of ADAS Smart, the first licensee in Kansas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
The Romans Group Releases Annual White Paper on Collision Market

The collision industry hit a new benchmark in 2022 with a total addressable market of $44.8 billion.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers