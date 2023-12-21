People on the Move

Certified Collision Group Enters Canadian Market

CCG announced they have entered the Canadian market and will have 15-year industry veteran Rebecca Fyfe lead their efforts as vice president of sales.

CIECA Reactivates Vehicle Damage and Imaging/Estimating Committee

The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

Outgoing, Incoming ASE Executives Address Industry

Tim Zilke, who will be retiring as president and CEO of ASE, and his replacement, Dave Johnson, look back at the past and forward at the future of ASE.

Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

