People on the Move - BodyShop Business

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance Promotes JC Washbish to President

As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

Read more here.

ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

The ASE Education Foundation recently announced the officers for its 2024 board of directors as well as new board members.

Read more here.

Quality Collision Group Welcomes Sib Bahjat to Board of Directors

Bahjat, who co-founded Overall Parts Solutions, has an extensive background in parts procurement, supply chain management and productivity workflows.

Read more here.

Consolidators

B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions

Leading auto recycler expands into Arizona, strengthens footprint in Oregon and adds to executive team.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

B&R Auto, a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, has announced the acquisitions of American Auto Recycling, New Way Auto Sales & Parts and Charlie’s Towing. The acquisitions of American Auto and New Way expand B&R’s business into Arizona, while the acquisition of Charlie’s grows B&R’s existing footprint in Oregon.

Read Full Article

NABC Names GEICO Winner of 2023 President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the NABC member company who supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The trade show and education forum will take place Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Nominations for Techs Rock Awards Close in 10 Days

TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards is the premier awards program recognizing both professional technicians’ and technical students’ contributions to the industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Stellantis, Valeo Launch First Reman Windshield Camera

The remanufactured video camera will save up to 99% of natural resources compared to new ones.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaizen Glass Solutions Launches Glass Training Programs

The training programs include auto glass removal and replacement, windshield repair, ADAS/calibration, sales/ISR, flat glass and tinting classes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Daytona Toyota recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers