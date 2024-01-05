People on the Move - BodyShop Business

The Alliance Promotes JC Washbish to President

As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

The ASE Education Foundation recently announced the officers for its 2024 board of directors as well as new board members.

Quality Collision Group Welcomes Sib Bahjat to Board of Directors

Bahjat, who co-founded Overall Parts Solutions, has an extensive background in parts procurement, supply chain management and productivity workflows.

