People on the Move

Mark Sanders, Caliber’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective Jan. 1, 2021.

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Announces Officers, Trustees for 2021

An official confirmation vote was held during the recent University of the Aftermarket Foundation annual board of trustees meeting held virtually on Oct. 28.

AASP/NJ Elects New Member to Board of Directors

The AASP/NJ elected Brad Crawford of Livingston Collision in Livingston, N.J., to its board of directors at its recent virtual annual meeting.

