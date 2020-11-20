Connect with us

News

People on the Move

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Caliber Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Mark Sanders, Caliber’s current president and chief operating officer, will succeed longtime CEO Steve Grimshaw effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Read more here.

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Announces Officers, Trustees for 2021

An official confirmation vote was held during the recent University of the Aftermarket Foundation annual board of trustees meeting held virtually on Oct. 28.

Read more here.

AASP/NJ Elects New Member to Board of Directors

The AASP/NJ elected Brad Crawford of Livingston Collision in Livingston, N.J., to its board of directors at its recent virtual annual meeting.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Hunter, asTech Integrate to Create New ADAS Offerings

Consolidators: Classic Collision Enters Southern California Market

News: AkzoNobel Embarks on Two New Solar Projects

Associations: SCRS Announces Annual Raffle Winner

Advertisement

on

People on the Move

on

CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

on

ASA Affiliates Unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

on

Consolidator Report
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: CARSTAR Chilton Auto Body Pleasanton Earns BMW Certification

Products: Eurovac Introduces Boxair Fume Extractor

Associations: ASA Affiliates Unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

News: People on the Move

Consolidators: Consolidator Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Optima Automotive

Optima Automotive
Contact: Mark ClaypoolPhone: 888-225-6968Fax: 630-762-0615
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect