CIC Names New Chairman; November Meeting to be Virtual

Darrell Amberson, president of operations for LaMettry’s Collision, will succeed current CIC Chair Jeff Peevy.

AkzoNobel Appoints New Leader of Automotive and Specialty Coatings in the Americas

AkzoNobel has announced the appointment of John Griffin to the position of regional commercial director for Automotive and Specialty Coatings in the Americas, effective Aug. 1, 2020.

