Precision Diagnostics Expands to Three New Markets

Madison, Wis.-based Precision Diagnostics has announced it is expanding its operations into three new markets: Michigan, Indiana and Kansas City. With these three additions, the sublet diagnostics and ADAS calibration vendor now operates in 11 states.

Precision Diagnostics’ mobile fleet is rapidly approaching 100 van units servicing over 1,500 collision repair shops across the Midwest.

“Expanding into these three new markets presented an opportunity for us to continue to grow into areas that are currently underserved when it comes to needing a quality sublet diagnostic vendor,” said Tom McGuire, COO of Precision Diagnostics. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with shops in these areas immediately.”

Precision Diagnostics offers a range of sublet services from the aforementioned diagnostics and calibrations to wire repairs, pre- and post-scans, OE programming and 1234YF AC services. Precision mobile techs are ASE and I-CAR certified and they also count three brick and mortar locations in Wisconsin that provide mechanical sublet repairs and serve as calibration centers. The company celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this year, as well.