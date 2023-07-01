ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

ProColor Collision Cypress is the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of advanced collision repair facilities in the U.S. The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

ProColor Collision Cypress is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and the latest technology to provide customers with the highest level of precision and quality in collision repair services. The team of attentive customer service representatives and highly skilled technicians are dedicated to handling all types of damage quickly and efficiently.

“We are excited to expand our operations and provide our expertise in high-quality auto body repair services to the Houston metro area,” said Pilavian. “Our ProColor Collision location is fully equipped to provide exceptional customer service and deliver precision and quality in every repair.”

As an established industry player, ProColor Collision Cypress has extensive experience working with a variety of insurance companies, making the claims process seamless for customers. Their commitment to exceptional customer service ensures that customers receive hassle-free and professional service every time.

“As ProColor Collision continues to expand, we are proud to welcome ProColor Collision Cypress to our family of accomplished collision repair facilities,” said Javier Vargas, director of operations for ProColor Collision. “We are confident that Jack and his team will uphold our high standards of quality and customer service and provide exceptional auto body repair services to private and commercial customers throughout the Houston metro area.”

For more information about ProColor Collision Cypress, click here.

For more information on ProColor Collision corporate, click here.