Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading syndicate of OEM-certified collision repair centers, has announced the successful acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair, a prominent Utah-based MSO. The addition of Cascade’s nine locations brings the total number of repair facilities under its banner to 62.

This strategic move is built on a shared vision, with a commitment to use OEM parts and procedures on every repair. Cascade’s nine locations, strategically spread throughout Utah, including Lehi, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Park City, Eagle Mountain, Ogden, West Haven and St. George, will continue to provide exceptional collision repair services to their communities under their existing brand. A 10th Cascade Collision Repair location in Salt Lake County is readying to open soon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cascade Collision Repair into the Quality Collision Group family,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and founder of QCG. “This acquisition furthers our commitment to providing superior collision repair services while continuing to expand our national presence.”

Cascade Collision Repair, founded by the Nichols family, has a rich history dating back to 1978 when Terry’s Auto Body opened its doors. Over the years, the Nichols brothers, Brian, Dan and Russ, have built a legacy focused on trust, honesty and excellence in collision repair. The family’s dedication to creating customers for life, transparent pricing and a written lifetime transferable warranty on every repair aligns seamlessly with Quality Collision Group’s mission.

“We see this acquisition as a natural progression in the evolution of Cascade Collision Repair,” said the Nichols family. “Joining forces with Quality Collision Group allows us to continue our commitment to excellence and ensures our customers receive the highest quality collision repair services.”

Cascade Collision Repair is renowned for its comprehensive services, including structural alignment, dent repair, expert paint matching, corrosion protection, durable finishes, claims handling and rental car assistance. The MSO carries certifications from Ford, GM, Honda, Subaru and Rivian, and every technician employed by the company has I-CAR training. Additionally, the MSO is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering repair and calibration of ADAS.

QCG’s strategic focus remains centered on building the nation’s largest and most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through a meticulous acquisition strategy. The recent acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair follows QCG’s integration of three Relentless Collision locations in North Carolina.

For more information about Quality Collision Group, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.