 Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair

The acquisition of the Utah-based MSO brings Quality Collision Group's total number of repair facilities to 62.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Quality Collision Group (QCG), a leading syndicate of OEM-certified collision repair centers, has announced the successful acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair, a prominent Utah-based MSO. The addition of Cascade’s nine locations brings the total number of repair facilities under its banner to 62.

Related Articles

This strategic move is built on a shared vision, with a commitment to use OEM parts and procedures on every repair. Cascade’s nine locations, strategically spread throughout Utah, including Lehi, Provo, Orem, Spanish Fork, Park City, Eagle Mountain, Ogden, West Haven and St. George, will continue to provide exceptional collision repair services to their communities under their existing brand. A 10th Cascade Collision Repair location in Salt Lake County is readying to open soon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cascade Collision Repair into the Quality Collision Group family,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and founder of QCG. “This acquisition furthers our commitment to providing superior collision repair services while continuing to expand our national presence.”

Cascade Collision Repair, founded by the Nichols family, has a rich history dating back to 1978 when Terry’s Auto Body opened its doors. Over the years, the Nichols brothers, Brian, Dan and Russ, have built a legacy focused on trust, honesty and excellence in collision repair. The family’s dedication to creating customers for life, transparent pricing and a written lifetime transferable warranty on every repair aligns seamlessly with Quality Collision Group’s mission.

“We see this acquisition as a natural progression in the evolution of Cascade Collision Repair,” said the Nichols family. “Joining forces with Quality Collision Group allows us to continue our commitment to excellence and ensures our customers receive the highest quality collision repair services.”

Cascade Collision Repair is renowned for its comprehensive services, including structural alignment, dent repair, expert paint matching, corrosion protection, durable finishes, claims handling and rental car assistance. The MSO carries certifications from Ford, GM, Honda, Subaru and Rivian, and every technician employed by the company has I-CAR training. Additionally, the MSO is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering repair and calibration of ADAS.

QCG’s strategic focus remains centered on building the nation’s largest and most trusted OEM-certified collision repair organization through a meticulous acquisition strategy. The recent acquisition of Cascade Collision Repair follows QCG’s integration of three Relentless Collision locations in North Carolina.

For more information about Quality Collision Group, visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

English Color Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that English Color and Supply has joined the Wesco team.

English Color and Supply was founded by Bob English in 1946. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, English Color has grown into a premier distributor with 76 locations serving the central U.S. Robert Burns has joined Wesco as a principal partner and will continue to lead the group in the central U.S.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts, which has 21 locations throughout New York City and surrounding areas, will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Interbay Coatings

Interbay Coatings is a leading specialty coatings distributor catering to the heavy marine and industrial coatings markets.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Gifts Vehicle to Wounded Warrior

Crash Champions Collision Repair in Bradenton, Fla., recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a deserving wounded warrior as part of the Recycled Rides program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CARSTAR Scola’s Honors Teammates at Holiday Party

CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owners Lou and Tony Scola recently honored their team members for their tenure and special accomplishments at their annual holiday party.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace

The new B2B digital marketplace will connect Driven Brands’ 5,000-plus automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Gerber Donates Recycled Ride at Leadership Conference

Gerber Collision & Glass of Ft. Lauderdale kicked off The Boyd Group’s recent Leadership Conference by donating a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-area woman.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers