Quebec Insurance Company Implements Mitchell Solutions

Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance has implemented Mitchell's workflow management and collision damage appraisal solutions.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Mitchell announced that Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance, Inc. (iAAH) has implemented its workflow management and collision damage appraisal solutions to help improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy.

The Quebec-based insurer, a subsidiary of iA Financial Group, was founded in 1973 and is a leading provider of auto, property, casualty and liability insurance. After careful consideration, iAAH chose Mitchell’s advanced technology solutions to help power its future claims’ ecosystem.

“Industrial Alliance Auto and Home Insurance is committed to simplifying the claims process and supporting our customers through every step,” said Hugo Fortin, vice president of claims for iAAH. “Mitchell’s technology enables us to optimize the process, deliver a digital experience and provide our customers and partners with tools designed to streamline auto insurance claims.”

Through Mitchell WorkCenter, iAAH has accelerated claims handling activities including loss profiling with integration, estimating, review and repair management. Now assigning work electronically to its network repair facilities, the carrier has eliminated inaccuracies due to hand-keying data as well as reduced cycle time. Additionally, in just a few days, the insurer’s staff appraisers and partners were able to quickly deploy Mitchell’s appraisal solution, Mitchell Cloud Estimating. iAAH’s appraisal resources can now write estimates from any Internet-enabled device, access integrated OEM procedures, and onboard new network repair facilities faster and more efficiently. The solution’s scalable, cloud-based architecture also minimizes software development and maintenance costs as well as ensures that Industrial Alliance has immediate access to the latest product features.

“We are delighted that Industrial Alliance has selected Mitchell and its technology to meet the auto insurance needs of policyholders in Quebec,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “As the organization grows and continues to optimize its claims process, Mitchell will be there to support iAAH with innovative solutions designed to enhance workflows, automate manual tasks and enable proper, safe vehicle repairs.”

For more information, visit mitchell.com.

