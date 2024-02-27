 RDA Welcomes Matthew's Auto Supplies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

RDA Welcomes Matthew’s Auto Supplies

RDA, the largest national group of independent refinish distributors in the nation, has welcomed Matthews Auto Supplies to their organization.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA), the largest national group of independent refinish distributors in the nation, has welcomed Rick and Colleen Haas, owners of Matthews Auto Supplies, to their organization.

Related Articles

Matthew’s Auto Supplies was started in 2009 by Rick Haas and Rob Snyder. In 2017, they became a BASF Color Source distributor. They have grown to six locations in Allentown, Pa.; Newtown Square, Pa; Wikes-Barre, Pa; Scranton, Pa; Clifton, N.J.; and Washington, N.J. They service the Tri-State Area’s of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Rick Haas says the mission of Matthew’s Auto Supplies is to partner with their customers to give them a competitive edge in their marketplace. Joining the RDA organization will allow them to strengthen their position and continue to offer their customers a competitive edge.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew’s Auto Supplies on board and look forward to the valuable contributions Rick and Colleen Matthews, along with the entire team, will bring to our association,” said Ben Jacobson, executive director of RDA.

RDA has 17 independent refinish distributor members representing over 500 locations. Members service over 6,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $900 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.  

For more information on RDA, visit rda-impact.com or contact Ben Jacobson at (303) 345-7166 or [email protected].

You May Also Like

OEMs

GM Launches EV First Responder Training

New online content will help prepare first and second responders for emergency situations pertaining to electric vehicles.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

General Motors (GM) announced it has launched free new online training content for first responders to increase their awareness of electric vehicles (EVs) at GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com.

At GMEVfirstrespondertraining.com, first responders can find several videos and other information about additional resources available to them for continued awareness about EVs, as well as improved preparedness for their team.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Roy Rogers Body Shop: Established in 1954

Founder Rufus Elton “Roy” Rogers got his nickname from his wife in honor of Roy Rogers, the “King of Cowboys”.

By Jason Stahl
CIF Announces BASF as Repeat Annual Donor

BASF has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program, marking their third consecutive donation at the Urgent Care tier.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 19.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 19.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The automaker will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

By AMN Staff
AkzoNobel Launches New Primer for OEM Plastic Part Production

The multi-substrate nature of the new primer means there is no need to switch products in production, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency on the paint line.

By Jason Stahl
BASF Partners with INEOS Automotive on Global Body and Paint Program

INEOS Automotive and BASF’s Coatings division have signed an agreement on global automotive refinish body and paint development.

By Jason Stahl