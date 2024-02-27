RDA Welcomes Matthew’s Auto Supplies

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA), the largest national group of independent refinish distributors in the nation, has welcomed Rick and Colleen Haas, owners of Matthews Auto Supplies, to their organization.

Matthew’s Auto Supplies was started in 2009 by Rick Haas and Rob Snyder. In 2017, they became a BASF Color Source distributor. They have grown to six locations in Allentown, Pa.; Newtown Square, Pa; Wikes-Barre, Pa; Scranton, Pa; Clifton, N.J.; and Washington, N.J. They service the Tri-State Area’s of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

Rick Haas says the mission of Matthew’s Auto Supplies is to partner with their customers to give them a competitive edge in their marketplace. Joining the RDA organization will allow them to strengthen their position and continue to offer their customers a competitive edge.

“We are thrilled to have Matthew’s Auto Supplies on board and look forward to the valuable contributions Rick and Colleen Matthews, along with the entire team, will bring to our association,” said Ben Jacobson, executive director of RDA.

RDA has 17 independent refinish distributor members representing over 500 locations. Members service over 6,000 collision centers throughout the U.S. It represents a cross-section of all major refinish brands and does over $900 million in sales as a group, comprising around 18% of the refinish business nationwide.

For more information on RDA, visit rda-impact.com or contact Ben Jacobson at (303) 345-7166 or [email protected].