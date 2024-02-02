 Repairify Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Craig Edmonds is is now president of asTech, Cris Hollingsworth is co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister is co-chairman of the board.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Repairify announced it has welcomed the addition of Craig Edmonds as president of asTech and named Cris Hollingsworth as the co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister as the co-chairman of the board.

As president of asTech, Edmonds will drive continued enhancements to asTech’s business. He brings over 36 years of experience in the automotive insurance space, having held key executive leadership roles at Progressive and Allstate. In his new role, Edmonds will oversee the ongoing evolution of asTech’s proprietary and market-leading All-In-One technology platforms, lead development of key strategic partnerships and establish business strategies to further accelerate the ongoing growth of asTech.

As co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings, Hollingsworth will oversee all global operations and continue to drive Repairify’s growth across existing and new markets. This includes all company operations, product development, global shared services and global growth.

“As we move into our next phase of our growth plans, I could not be more confident in the team we’ve assembled to lead our company,” said Keister, co-founder of asTech. “Cris has been instrumental in establishing Repairify as the industry leader across the automotive ecosystem. I have no doubt Craig’s wealth of knowledge and experience will further optimize asTech’s platforms and offerings.”

For more information on Repairify, visit repairify.com.

