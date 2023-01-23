 Rotary to Attend 2023 NADA Trade Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover Company, announced it will be showcasing how it is preparing dealers for the future of automotive service and repair at the 2023 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show Jan. 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Rotary’s A/C diagnostics and recharging equipment is just some of the equipment Rotary will be showcasing at the 2023 NADA Show.

With a commitment to “Serving the Shop,” Rotary will meet with dealers to discuss how they can successfully navigate industry trends such as consolidation, repair service profitability, supply chain shortages and the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. These challenges present new opportunities for automotive dealers to safeguard their shops with Rotary’s advanced automotive service equipment, including newer, faster and more reliable vehicle lifts to lower service costs and wider lifts to accommodate an increasing number of EVs.

Dealer service operations can also find more ways to improve their bottom line with Rotary’s expanding lines of wheel and alignment service equipment, advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration, and A/C diagnostics and recharging equipment. Combined with world-class training and customer support – and equipment backed by the most comprehensive national distribution and service network — means dealers can get the support they need whenever they need it, maintaining valuable equipment and bay uptime.

“Serving the Shop is more than just providing the cutting-edge technology and products our customers need to succeed in a competitive marketplace,” said Tim Vaughan, vice president of sales for VSG Americas. “It’s about our commitment to providing the knowledge, the expertise and the training that auto dealers and dealer groups need to optimize their automotive service and repair operations for years to come.”

For more information about Rotary at NADA 2023, visit rotarylift.com/nada-2023.

