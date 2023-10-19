Rotary to Showcase Array of Equipment at SEMA Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, will be attending the 2023 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and showcasing its commitment to “Serving the Shop” through a comprehensive array of innovative and cutting-edge solutions for key industry verticals in preparation for the future in automotive service trends.

Rotary will be located at booth no. 36017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, where product and industry experts will be available to present these solutions, perform live product demonstrations, answer questions and even offer special show pricing on shop equipment designed and engineered for customers in key segments, including:

Automotive dealers and OEMs

Automotive repair

Truck fleets and service

Automotive enthusiasts

“This year’s SEMA Show is an ideal opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts from across the industry to see how Rotary is serving the needs of their shop and helping them stay ahead of critical automotive trends and challenges,” said Tim Vaughan, vice president of sales for VSG Americas. “Our continued focus on innovation since 1925 allows us to provide best-in-class equipment and solutions supported by an industry leading distribution and service network. We’re looking forward to meeting with our partners and customers and excited to debut game-changing equipment that will keep shops competitive amidst a constantly changing landscape.”



Rotary will unveil a number of new products and solutions at SEMA this year, including:

Rotary SPOA10-AV with All-Vehicle (AV) Lift Arms . Marking yet another milestone in Rotary’s history of innovation in vehicle lifting technology, the All-Vehicle Lift Arms accommodate all vehicle types under 10,000 lbs., including battery electric, low profile, truck frame and unibody vehicles, with the industry’s original and best-selling asymmetrical lift featuring Rotary’s patent-pending All-Vehicle lift arms.

. Marking yet another milestone in Rotary’s history of innovation in vehicle lifting technology, the All-Vehicle Lift Arms accommodate all vehicle types under 10,000 lbs., including battery electric, low profile, truck frame and unibody vehicles, with the industry’s original and best-selling asymmetrical lift featuring Rotary’s patent-pending All-Vehicle lift arms. Mobile ADAS Calibration System . This portable ADAS calibration system offers shops a quick and cost-efficient way to perform static and dynamic calibrations and resetting of ADAS correctly with fewer physical targets.

. This portable ADAS calibration system offers shops a quick and cost-efficient way to perform static and dynamic calibrations and resetting of ADAS correctly with fewer physical targets. LT35A Lift Table . Available in 2024, this single section scissor lift with 3,500 lbs. capacity is designed to give technicians proper clearance to service batteries on electric and hybrid vehicles, helping repair shops extend their service capabilities. Check it out in the Rotary booth or in the New Product Showcase at SEMA.

. Available in 2024, this single section scissor lift with 3,500 lbs. capacity is designed to give technicians proper clearance to service batteries on electric and hybrid vehicles, helping repair shops extend their service capabilities. Check it out in the Rotary booth or in the New Product Showcase at SEMA. RT30 Repair Table. This adjustable repair table is made to sit on Rotary’s new LT35A lift table, eliminating the need to move heavy propulsion batteries to another table and freeing your lift table to work in other bays.

Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift by Rotary and newly rebranded Direct Lift by Rotary will also be on hand to showcase advanced collision and lift equipment at the show.

Repair professionals and auto enthusiasts can also marvel at a modified 1967 Dodge Power wagon — while suspended on Rotary Flex Max Mobile Columns — custom built by Steve Darnell of the Welder Up rat rod and fabrication shop and made popular by the Discovery Channel hit series, “Vegas Rat Rods”.



Also on display will be a 1967 Mustang Fastback Restomod with a 427 FE Tunnelport motor, TKX 5-speed manual transmission with custom interior and bodywork by Sin City Muscle Cars.



For more information and Rotary’s full SEMA equipment lineup, visit rotarylift.com/sema-2023.