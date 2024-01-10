 Rotary to Showcase Equipment at 2024 NADA Show

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, will be exhibiting at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2-4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, announced it will be exhibiting at the 2024 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas Feb. 2-4. Located at booth no. 2401W in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Rotary will showcase the latest in next-generation vehicle service and repair equipment specifically engineered to prepare dealership service centers to overcome a wide variety of challenges by working safer, faster and smarter.

Product specialists and industry experts will be available to present the latest Rotary products and solutions, perform live product demonstrations and answer questions on shop equipment.

“The stakes for dealerships across the country are at an all-time high as they confront uncertainty on a number of fronts,” said Tim Vaughan, vice president of sales for VSG Americas. “Consolidations, a shortage of skilled technicians, the complexity of EV vehicle repair and rising customer service expectations continue to make finding new ways to increase profits a challenging proposition. 

“We understand these challenges. We look forward to meeting with our partners and customers to demonstrate for them how our world-class equipment, expertise, training and solutions supported by an industry-leading distribution and service network can help them turn the tables and succeed today and into the future.”

Featured Rotary products at this year’s NADA Show include:

  • SPOA10-AV Two-Post Asymmetric Lift with All-Vehicle Lift Arms
  • SPO12 Two-Post Symmetric Lift 
  • SLW210 WIDE SMARTLIFT Inground Lift
  • LT35A Lift Table with RT30 Repair Table
  • R3AC50 and R3AC80 A/C Carts 
  • R1200 Leverless Pro Tire Changer
  • R155 Pro 3D Wheel Balancer
  • R1090 Pro 3D Alignment System
  • XA12 Alignment Scissor Lift 

Additionally, Chief Collision Technology experts will also be on hand at the show to answer questions on advanced collision repair equipment.

For more information and Rotary’s full NADA equipment lineup, visit rotarylift.com/nada2024/.

