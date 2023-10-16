San Antonio MSO Named CARSTAR Rookie of the Year

CARSTAR announced that Carlos Guzman, owner of CARSTAR Superior Collision 90W, CARSTAR Superior Collision Broadway, CARSTAR Superior Collision Natalia and CARSTAR Superior Park Village in San Antonio, Texas, has been named the CARSTAR Rookie of the Year for 2023.

The Rookie of the Year award is given in recognition to a new and/or growing CARSTAR franchisee as they get “up and running” with CARSTAR. To qualify for the award, a franchisee must be in their first 10 years with CARSTAR, have completed CARSTAR immersion and enthusiastically embraced the CARSTAR culture with active participation.

Guzman first joined the CARSTAR network as a franchisee in 2017. He began his career in the automotive world more than 20 years ago as an auto body technician. During his time with CARSTAR, he has displayed exceptional growth and has added three additional stores with plans to continue to grow his operational reach.

“This award means the world to me,” said Guzman. “My group really supports me and our mission. I owe it all to them. We are focused on delivering superior quality and excellent service and they put their hearts into it. Thank you for this recognition.”

The awards were presented at a gala event where Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners gathered to celebrate the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders from across the U.S.

