Spanesi Americas Announces Leadership Changes

Spanesi Americas has announced the appointment of Alex Stapleton to North American sales and marketing director and Jeramy Holloway to director of Aftersales. These appointments are part of Spanesi’s effort to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its service and support across Canada and the U.S., and fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan.

This leadership expansion marks a significant and exciting move for Spanesi, allowing the company to direct its energy towards fortifying product offerings, refining service delivery, and nurturing relationships with both valued clientele and its esteemed network of distributors throughout North America.

Furthermore, the recent appointment of Holloway works well for Spanesi’s collective vision. The company looks forward to leveraging Holloway’s expertise to elevate its post-sales process and overall customer satisfaction.

This pivotal moment underscores Spanesi’s commitment to innovation, quality and its customers, positioning the organization for sustained growth and unparalleled success in the marketplace.

For more information, visit spanesi.com.