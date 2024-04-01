 Spanesi Americas Announces Leadership Changes

Spanesi Americas Announces Leadership Changes

To fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan, Alex Stapleton has been named North American sales and marketing director and Jeramy Holloway director of Aftersales.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Spanesi Americas has announced the appointment of Alex Stapleton to North American sales and marketing director and Jeramy Holloway to director of Aftersales. These appointments are part of Spanesi’s effort to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its service and support across Canada and the U.S., and fill the role of retiring COO Timothy Morgan. 

This leadership expansion marks a significant and exciting move for Spanesi, allowing the company to direct its energy towards fortifying product offerings, refining service delivery, and nurturing relationships with both valued clientele and its esteemed network of distributors throughout North America.

Furthermore, the recent appointment of Holloway works well for Spanesi’s collective vision. The company looks forward to leveraging Holloway’s expertise to elevate its post-sales process and overall customer satisfaction.

This pivotal moment underscores Spanesi’s commitment to innovation, quality and its customers, positioning the organization for sustained growth and unparalleled success in the marketplace.

For more information, visit spanesi.com.

