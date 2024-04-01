Spanesi Americas Boosts Partnership with Spanesi S.p.A 

Spanesi Americas has announced an enhanced partnership with Spanesi S.p.A. to bolster the company’s strategic objectives and capitalize on existing growth opportunities.

This collaboration is designed to leverage global insights and expertise. Together, Spanesi Americas and Spanesi S.p.A. will create more robust systems to better serve Spanesi Americas customers while driving innovation in their products and services.

“We are enthusiastic about the future and believe this partnership will really help us drive innovation over the next several years,” said Alex Stapleton, sales and marketing director for North America. “There is an opportunity to expand our industry-leading products and services while working toward some of our more robust long-term strategic goals, and that is incredibly exciting.”

Spanesi.us is an automotive equipment supplier located in Naperville, Ill. Spanesi Americas is a subsidiary of Spanesi S.p.A, a family-owned business, founded in 1969 in Italy. Spanesi produces a wide range of industry leading automotive collision repair equipment and distributes its products globally.