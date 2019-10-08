Spanesi Americas Hires New Area Manager for Canada





Constantino Uliano

Spanesi Americas announced it has hired collision industry veteran Constantino Uliano as area manager – Canada. The hire was made to meet the increasing demands for customer sales, support and training in the Canada marketplace.

Uliano is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and is also a welding specialist. He has an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil and a master’s degree in safety engineering from University Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil.

Uliano’s career has allowed him to jointly develop, implement and certify comprehensive technical training programs, create workshop management programs, manage large training projects and create e-learning opportunities. His experience also includes sales, marketing, new product development and working closely with OEMs.

“I am honored to be a member of the powerful Spanesi Americas team,” said Uliano. “I have watched the Spanesi brand grow over the past 20 years, and it’s exciting to have an opportunity to join the Spanesi team and contribute to their continued success. Canada is a vital market in the North American collision repair industry, and our goal now is to explore new strategies to expand Spanesi’s presence, customer support and training all across Canada.”

Added Spanesi Americas Chief Operating Officer Timothy Morgan, “Constantino is an incredible leader and team member. Having worked with Constantino in the past, I knew that he would be an incredible asset for Spanesi Americas as we continue our extraordinary growth in Canada. He will oversee our daily operations and ensure that we continue to deliver the highest level of customer service and support moving forward.”

With Uliano’s guidance and support, Spanesi Americas looks to roll out additional support and training opportunities, increase distributor presence across the country and continue a focus on growth in the country.