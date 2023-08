Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill., to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

Upcoming training dates are:

Course Title Training Date Touch Training Course October 17-18, 2023 106 and Universal Jig Training Course October 19, 2023 Touch Training Course December 12-13, 2023 106 and Universal Jig Training Course December 14, 2023

Class times are:

Touch Measuring Course

Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

106 Bench and Universal Jig Course

Thursday – 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This training is no charge for current Spanesi customers. For non-customers and expired software users, the cost is $795.

