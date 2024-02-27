 Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
Published:

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill., to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

Upcoming training dates are:

  • Touch Training Course – April 16-17, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – April 18, 2024
  • Touch Training Course  - June 11-12, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – June 13, 2024
  • Touch Training Course – Aug. 20-21, 2024
  • 106 and Universal Jig Training  Course – Aug. 22, 2024

In the Touch Measuring Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Measure the vehicle, identify damage and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected. 

In the 106 Bench and Universal Jig Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

This training is no charge for current Spanesi customers. For non-customers and expired software users, the cost is $795.

To register for training, click here.

