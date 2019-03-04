Study: Who Will Control Autonomous Vehicle Data?
A new study has been released that looks at who should own data generated by self-driving cars, according to an article from Digital Journal.
As self-driving cars advance, there will be a vast quantity of data amassed from navigational technologies. Researchers from Dartmouth College have questioned the ownership of data in relation to autonomous vehicle technology and now have added to the question to ask how this data can or should be used by the companies that manufacture the navigation technology, according to the article.
One way companies can use this data is by creating new maps that are produced through sophisticated and proprietary combinations of sensing and mapping technologies. In the study, researchers are calling on the companies and developers of the “black boxes” in autonomous cars to be more open as to what happens with the data and for the navigation devices themselves to have greater transparency, according to the article.
