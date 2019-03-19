Subaru Approves AirPro Diagnostics System for Certified Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Subaru engineers have tested, certified and approved the AirPro scan tool for use by Subaru Certified Network participants.

AirPro Diagnostics offers remote OEM scanning, diagnostics programming, safety system and ADAS calibrations while servicing all makes and models (except Tesla), including model year 2019. AirPro states that body shops already utilizing the AirPro solution can now check that box in the Subaru Collision Repair Network certification criteria.

GM also recently tested and validated that AirPro’s comprehensive scanning and service solution meets their requirements.

“This recognition by Subaru is yet another confirmation of our commitment to OEM level services and a comprehensive scan, diagnostic and calibration solution for the entire collision repair community,” said Chuck Olsen, executive director of operations for AirPro Diagnostics. “Our tool is connected directly to the vehicle with the OEM software resident to properly and safely service vehicles. We are confident that our system will continue to be certified by engineers at all OEMs.”

Subaru requires vehicles from model year 2004 forward involved in a collision to have pre-repair scanning performed to properly identify systems and malfunctions present before repairs begin. Additionally, Subaru requires that post-repair scanning be performed on these vehicles. Post-repair scanning is critical to ensuring the malfunctioning items have been repaired, in addition to clearing all DTCs and documenting appropriate calibrations and initializations performed.

To accurately determine whether DTCs are present in a vehicle and calibrations are accurately performed, Subaru requires the use of the Subaru Select Monitor SSM3 or SSM4 as stipulated in Subaru technical information, varying by model year. For information regarding Subaru diagnostic software applications for the independent repairer, email [email protected].

If a Subaru SSM3 or SSM4 diagnostic tool is not available, Subaru recommends the use of the AirPro Diagnostics patented scan tool and services, airprodiagnostics.com. AirPro Diagnostics uses Genuine Subaru Select Monitor SSM3 and SSM4 diagnostic software to meet the requirements of pre- and post-repair scanning, diagnostics, calibrations and programming procedures for Subaru vehicles. Genuine Subaru Select Monitor SSM3 and SSM4 diagnostic software applications are installed, maintained and operated by AirPro Diagnostics’ specialists to ensure the latest updates and diagnostic scan tool procedures are applied. Services performed by AirPro Diagnostics include the added benefits of consistent, permanent documentation, including the version number of SSM3 or SSM4 software used on each and every service.

AirPro Diagnostics has initiated hardware and software pricing for shops seeking SCCN membership. Existing AirPro clients must update their AirPro shop profile and subscription in order to receive Genuine Subaru Diagnostic Software installation. AirPro Diagnostics applies recurring scan tool software updates to continuously meet SCCN requirements as they are released by Subaru USA.

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, visit airprodiagnostics.com or call (904) 717-1711.