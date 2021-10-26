Survey: Who Gets Paid for Destructive Weld Testing?

With six years of data now available from “Who Pays for What?” surveys, Mike Anderson of Collision Advice can point to some changes within the industry that the survey results reflect.

Click Here to Read More

“This summer, nearly three of 10 shops – 29% – reported being paid to set up and perform destructive weld testing ‘always’ or ‘most of the time’ by the eight largest national insurers,” said Anderson, who conducts the surveys with CRASH Network. “That’s more than twice the percentage – just 12% – who found that to be true back in 2015 when we started the surveys.”

Back in 2015, Anderson said, about 81% of shops said they had never sought to be paid for performing test welds. That’s fallen to about half that, just 43%, today.

“Whether through the surveys or other training, shops are increasingly understanding the requirement to perform destructive tests on welds before welding on a vehicle, and can choose whether to bill for it when appropriate,” Anderson said.