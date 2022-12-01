 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

John Bean Tru-Point Now Offers 360-View Camera Calibrations

John Bean customers can use the TGT-05 kit to easily calibrate the 360 cameras for a variety of manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, Ford, Lamborghini and Volkswagen.

It’s Time to Talk About Money with Young Body Techs

It’s time that we as leaders start to educate our young technicians on how to manage, grow and save money.

Welder Woman: Forging a Trail with Fire

Jaime Shewbridge is the first woman to have won the 2020 I-CAR Instructor of the Year award and the 2021 Welding Instructor of the Year award — and she’s not done yet.

ADAS and Glass: A New Twist

ADAS has made choosing between OEM and aftermarket glass an interesting discussion.

TechForce Foundation Announces Winners of Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation has announced the category winners in the 2022 Techs Rock Awards and has opened the grand prize public vote.

Associations: CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member

News: CCAR’s HazmatU Now Available in Spanish

News: CIF Announces 12th Annual Cocktails for a Cause Charity Event

News: LKQ Announces 2nd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program

