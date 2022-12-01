News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
John Bean Tru-Point Now Offers 360-View Camera Calibrations
John Bean customers can use the TGT-05 kit to easily calibrate the 360 cameras for a variety of manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, Ford, Lamborghini and Volkswagen.
Read more here.
It’s Time to Talk About Money with Young Body Techs
It’s time that we as leaders start to educate our young technicians on how to manage, grow and save money.
Read more here.
Welder Woman: Forging a Trail with Fire
Jaime Shewbridge is the first woman to have won the 2020 I-CAR Instructor of the Year award and the 2021 Welding Instructor of the Year award — and she’s not done yet.
Read more here.
ADAS and Glass: A New Twist
ADAS has made choosing between OEM and aftermarket glass an interesting discussion.
Watch here.
TechForce Foundation Announces Winners of Techs Rock Awards
TechForce Foundation has announced the category winners in the 2022 Techs Rock Awards and has opened the grand prize public vote.
Read more here.