Top 5 Stories of the Week

DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

Classic Collision Expands in Minnesota

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting Franchise of Richfield, Minn.

Crash Champions CEO Named Midwest Entrepreneur of Year

Crash Champions announced that founder and CEO Matt Ebert has been named by Ernst & Young, LLP as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award.

Collision Repair Technicians: Solving Problems

Juan Carlos Gasga Perez’s T-shirt that says “Auto Body Technician — I Solve Problems You Don’t Know You Have In Ways You Can’t Understand” might just go viral.

NABC Holds FREE Event for Kansas First Responders

The NABC held a First Responder Emergency Extrication event to teach McPherson, Kansas first responders the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

