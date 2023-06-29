 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 26.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Expands in Minnesota

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting Franchise of Richfield, Minn.

Read more here.

Crash Champions CEO Named Midwest Entrepreneur of Year

Crash Champions announced that founder and CEO Matt Ebert has been named by Ernst & Young, LLP as a winner of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Midwest Award.

Read more here.

Collision Repair Technicians: Solving Problems

Juan Carlos Gasga Perez’s T-shirt that says “Auto Body Technician — I Solve Problems You Don’t Know You Have In Ways You Can’t Understand” might just go viral.

Read more here.

NABC Holds FREE Event for Kansas First Responders

The NABC held a First Responder Emergency Extrication event to teach McPherson, Kansas first responders the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

Read more here.

EV Bizz

New Survey Shows U.S. Consumer Interest in EVs at All-Time High

The EY Mobility Consumer Index indicates about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intend to purchase an EV in the next 24 months.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The latest EY Mobility Consumer Index (MCI) — a global EY survey of more than 15,000 consumers from 20 countries — reveals that U.S. consumer interest in electric vehicles (EVs) is at an all-time high, with about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intending to purchase an EV in the next 24 months. This represents a 19% increase since the 2022 MCI findings, showing the highest growth in EV intent and sentiment, globally. In EV readiness overall, the U.S. jumped five spots, reaching no. 7, falling behind China, Norway and Sweden in the top three spots.

Read Full Article

DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Announces Leadership Changes

ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke and Senior Vice President of Communications Trish Serratore have announced their plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR to Offer SEMA Classes Focused on New Technology

I-CAR will participate in the SEMA Show once again, delivering courses on MIG welding, color theory, EVs and ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Tours I-CAR Technical Center in Chicago

1Collision and I-CAR recently partnered for an education-focused event at I-CAR’s Chicago Technical Center to bring focus to ADAS-equipped vehicles and electric vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NTSB Chair Comments on FCW Requirement on New Heavy Vehicles

A notice of proposed rulemaking would require that many new heavy vehicles above 10,000 pounds have forward collision avoidance systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Messe Frankfurt Energy4Mobility Series Examines Hydrogen Fuel

Experts at the talk agreed that hydrogen is needed for emission-free mobility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
J.D. Power Says New Vehicle Problems at a Record High

Problems in the ADAS category have increased 1.8 problems per 100 vehicles year over year, with lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance being the most problematic.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
YANG Announces 2023 Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Recipient

The Young Auto Care Network Group has selected Cynthia Talamantes of Global Parts Distributors to represent YANG at the University of the Aftermarket’s 2023-2024 Leadership 2.0 Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers