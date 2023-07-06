 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 3.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

What are Collision Repairers’ Obligations to Insurers?

Many collision repairers often believe they must comply with insurers’ demands, but when asked why they believe this, few of them can give good answers.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

Read more here.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Brian Cobb

Brian Cobb, collision repair instructor and department chair at Coastal Carolina Community College, works extremely hard to make inroads with the local industry and is starting to see that there are people who want to work in collision repair.

Read more here.

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

Creating a Diverse Workforce at Your Auto Body Shop

As the owner of two CARSTAR locations dealing with the challenge of finding employees, I started looking at our community and where I could attract new talent and train them to become great technicians.

Read more here.

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of June 26.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Hayden Named Best Body Shop in Idaho

CARSTAR Hayden has been named the Best Auto Body Shop in the Panhandle region at the 2023 Idaho’s Best Awards.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Domino’s Pizza Adds to Electric Vehicle Fleet

Domino’s Pizza announced that more than 1,100 custom-branded 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs will be on the ground and in use at select franchise and corporate stores by the end of the year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Free Webinar to Show Benefits of Aluminum in Vehicle BIW

Alumobility will be presenting a webinar July 6 at 10 a.m. EST that will reveal the benefits of converting a steel-intensive body-in-white (BIW) to a fully aluminum BIW.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Survey Shows U.S. Consumer Interest in EVs at All-Time High

The EY Mobility Consumer Index indicates about half (48%) of U.S. car buyers intend to purchase an EV in the next 24 months.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers