Top 5 Stories of the Week

What are Collision Repairers’ Obligations to Insurers?

Many collision repairers often believe they must comply with insurers’ demands, but when asked why they believe this, few of them can give good answers.

Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

Meet the Auto Body Instructor: Brian Cobb

Brian Cobb, collision repair instructor and department chair at Coastal Carolina Community College, works extremely hard to make inroads with the local industry and is starting to see that there are people who want to work in collision repair.

ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

Creating a Diverse Workforce at Your Auto Body Shop

As the owner of two CARSTAR locations dealing with the challenge of finding employees, I started looking at our community and where I could attract new talent and train them to become great technicians.

