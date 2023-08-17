 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 14.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Introduces New In-Ear Audio Solution

New RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique jobsite aware mode.

Read more here.

Feeling the Pressure? Follow the 7 E’s

Auto insurers are hemorrhaging profits and thus have clamped down on claims costs. Following the 7 E’s might be the solution.

Read more here.

New Study Released on Safety Benefits of ADAS

Report shows ADAS will prevent crashes and save lives, but many factors will influence the size of the benefits and how quickly they accrue.

Read more here.

CREF Awards Over $130K in Scholarships to Collision Students

With the industry’s support, CREF funded over $130,000 in 2023 scholarships and tool grants, benefitting nearly 90 individual collision students.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body in Gainesville, Fla.

Read more here.

Ultra-Poly Announces Bumper Recycling Initiative

Ultra-Poly has announced a first-of-its-kind bumper recycling program that involves the collection and reprocessing of damaged automotive bumpers into a new raw material.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Ultra-Poly, one of America's largest plastics recyclers, has announced a first-of-its-kind bumper recycling program that involves the collection and reprocessing of damaged automotive bumpers into a new raw material.

Ultra-Poly collects the used bumper covers directly from auto body shops where they have been removed from vehicles and stripped of any usable connected components. The program offers a strong value to the shops, including:

Read Full Article

Registration for 2023 MSO Symposium Now Open

The meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 30 at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas prior to the start of the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces SafEST as New Corporate Member

SafeEST integrates with the CCC Secure Share Network to identify required services and link collision repairers with sublet providers offering post-repair services and safety system calibrations. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
GM to Educate Consumers on Assisted Driving

General Motors has launched a consumer education program called “Hands Free, Eyes On” to encourage consumer confidence in the use of ADAS systems.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

By Jason Stahl

