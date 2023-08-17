Top 5 Stories of the Week

Milwaukee Introduces New In-Ear Audio Solution

New RedLithium USB Bluetooth Jobsite Ear Buds offer uncompromised sound with a unique jobsite aware mode.

Read more here.

Feeling the Pressure? Follow the 7 E’s

Auto insurers are hemorrhaging profits and thus have clamped down on claims costs. Following the 7 E’s might be the solution.

Read more here.

New Study Released on Safety Benefits of ADAS

Report shows ADAS will prevent crashes and save lives, but many factors will influence the size of the benefits and how quickly they accrue.

Read more here.

CREF Awards Over $130K in Scholarships to Collision Students

With the industry’s support, CREF funded over $130,000 in 2023 scholarships and tool grants, benefitting nearly 90 individual collision students.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds Two New Locations in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Buchholz Paint & Auto Body in Gainesville, Fla.

Read more here.