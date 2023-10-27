Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Champions Appoints Insurance Vet to Board of Directors

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Michael Sieger to its board of directors.

The Auto Parts Shortage: Causes, Solutions and Future Implications

The parts shortage has affected everyone, from individual car owners to dealerships, independent shops and technicians.

Ready, Set … SEMA!

SEMA’s 60th anniversary promises to bring a spectacular show.

DeVilbiss Introduces Gambler Limited Edition Gun

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced the new Gambler Limited Edition DV1 Gun exclusively for the SEMA Show.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

