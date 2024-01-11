 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 8.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Product News

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 product news of 2023.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Consolidation Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 consolidation stories of 2023.

2023 BSB Year in Review: Top 10 Feature Stories

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top 10 feature stories of 2023.

Lewis Body Shop & Glass: Since 1935

Lewis Body Shop & Glass in Macon, Mo., was founded in 1935 by Carswell Lewis.

NORTHEAST 2024 to Feature Mike Anderson, Dave Kindig, David Luehr and More

Kindig, Anderson and Luehr are just some of the collision industry celebrities who will be at the NORTHEAST Show March 15-17, 2024.

News

ASE Winter Testing Registration Now Available

Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has opened registration for winter testing and recertification. Those who register by the March 31 deadline will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests, and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9).

New ADAS System Videos Added to John Bean Website

The Tru-Point ADAS system coverage videos include topics such as the calibration procedure, radar, night vision, Lidar and more.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Enlyte’s 2024 Trends Report Addresses Top Challenges in P&C Industry

In the report, industry leaders present intelligence and predictions based on data-driven trends in collision and casualty markets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Deloitte Study: EV Adoption Slowing Amid Economic Headwinds

ICE vehicles have risen in popularity amid shifting consumer expectations and economic headwinds.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
I-CAR, Ford Launch Four New Ford Repair Courses

These online courses cover the latest Ford vehicle models and were designed in alignment with Ford repair procedures.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Polyvance Announces Trade-In Rebate for Decade-Old Nitrogen Plastic Welders

Polyvance has announced that it will be providing rebates of up to $600 for customers upgrading old nitrogen plastic welders to the latest specifications.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Survey: More Shops Researching OE Procedures for Battery Reconnects

Approximately 34% of collision repairers said they research the OEM procedures required after reconnecting a battery all the time.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Celebrates Second Year of Leadership Development Program

Over the past two years, the program has equipped emerging leaders with essential skills and knowledge to excel within the organization.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
