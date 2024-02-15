Top 5 Stories of the Week

Auto Glass: An Industry Shattered

The business model of mobile auto glass replacement has given way to brick-and-mortar locations to accommodate windshield calibrations on vehicles equipped with ADAS.

Read more here.

Auto Body Repair: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and Another Way

In a perfect world, every repairer would make the right decisions in every repair, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

Read more here.

Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

Watch or listen here.

PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool

The AdjustRite tool is the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

Read more here.