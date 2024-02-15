 Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 12.

Published:

Auto Glass: An Industry Shattered

The business model of mobile auto glass replacement has given way to brick-and-mortar locations to accommodate windshield calibrations on vehicles equipped with ADAS.

Read more here.

Auto Body Repair: The Right Way, the Wrong Way and Another Way

In a perfect world, every repairer would make the right decisions in every repair, but we don’t live in a perfect world.

Read more here.

Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: EV Collision Repair Niche with Steve Baker

Micki Woods interviews Steve Baker of Windermere Collision Center on how the shop got prepared for repairing EVs.

Watch or listen here.

PPG Launches AdjustRite Repair Management Tool

The AdjustRite tool is the latest feature of the PPG AdjustRite  commercial estimating system, which provides enhanced productivity for commercial vehicle repairs.

Read more here.

News

Evercoat Partners with ASE to Support Collision Repair Education

The partnership will allow Evercoat to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Published:

Evercoat announced it has partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Evercoat is committed to nurturing the next generation of collision repair professionals by equipping students with the tools and product knowledge necessary for their career ahead.

Read Full Article

Electude Partners with Advanced Vehicle Technology Group

AVTG will work hard with Electude to make sure educators feel ready to teach EV and hybrid vehicle courses.

By Jason Stahl
CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Michigan Veteran

The NABC, Citizens Insurance and CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Michigan veteran.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Connect Announces First Keynote Speaker for 2024 Event

Trend Hunter Chief Content Officer Armida Ascano specializes in trend forecasting and will discuss internet culture and consumer behavior in the digital age.

By Jason Stahl

Empire Auto Parts Announces Creation of Collision Scholarship Fund

The scholarship fund has been created as part of Empire’s celebration of Black History Month and will be administered by the TechForce Foundation.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant VP

Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, announced that Virginia Oden has been named assistant vice president of the foundation.

By Jason Stahl
HD Repair Forum Advisory Board Welcomes New Members in 2024

The board leads the focus and direction of the HD Repair Forum’s annual conference.

By Jason Stahl
Ben’s Auto Body: Established in 1932

Ben Berounsky opened Ben’s Auto Body in Portsmouth, N.H., 1932 because the only guy in town repairing cars was the local blacksmith.

By Jason Stahl