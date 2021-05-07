Top 5 Stories of the Week

Dannmar Unveils Upgraded Car Lifts, Wheel Service Equipment
BendPak Inc. has completed its overhaul of the Dannmar brand and is rolling out a completely updated and expanded line of professional-grade car lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers and accessories.
VIDEO: Factors to Consider When Changing Paint Lines
All too often, collision repairers place price above all other factors when transitioning to a different paint line.
G & C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to Two Needy Families
G & C Auto Body, along with State Farm and Allstate, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two Northern California families via the NABC Recycled Rides program.
Electric Vehicles: Initial Inspection and Handling
The initial intake or receiving of an electric vehicle is a critical part of the repair process that requires that important steps be followed.
VIDEO: Are You Ready to Do Calibrations?
Think you’re ready to do ADAS recalibrations? Think again.
