Top 5 Stories of the Week

Customer Service: Raising the Bar
How high have you raised the bar with your customers? Have you raised it so high that no other shop in your area can compete with you?
Axalta Coating Systems to Acquire U-POL
Axalta has entered into definitive agreements to acquire U-POL Holdings Limited from Graphite Capital Management LLP and other holders for $590 million.
ADAS and Wheel Alignment: Connecting Like Puzzle Pieces
Wheel alignment and ADAS calibration connect like pieces in a jigsaw puzzle. If you don’t know where the wheels are going, you don’t know where the ADAS is going.
Verifacts Automotive to Hold Webinar on Proper Vehicle Repairs
The webinar on July 8 at 11 a.m. PST will feature Sean Carey discussing “A Safe & Proper RepaIr Using AI.”
I-CAR Launches New Web Series for Technicians
I-CAR has announced the launch of I-CAR Repairers Realm, a new hands-on web series hosted “by technicians for technicians.”
