Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The new 34-inch full-bank service cart provides 18,700 cubic inches of storage space at a price of $699.99.

Read more here.

Employee Care: Beating the Heat

As an employer under OSHA’s General Duty Clause, you are responsible to provide a workplace free of known safety hazards, like high temperatures in the work environment.

Read more here.

AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709 seeks to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants.

Read more here.

It’s Collision Week in Cleveland!

Today begins an exciting week of collision industry events in Cleveland, Ohio, which BodyShop Business will be covering live on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!