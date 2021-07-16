Top 5 Stories of the Week

Harbor Freight Tools Introduces New U.S. General Tool Cart
The new 34-inch full-bank service cart provides 18,700 cubic inches of storage space at a price of $699.99.
Employee Care: Beating the Heat
As an employer under OSHA’s General Duty Clause, you are responsible to provide a workplace free of known safety hazards, like high temperatures in the work environment.
AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform
House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709 seeks to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants.
It’s Collision Week in Cleveland!
Today begins an exciting week of collision industry events in Cleveland, Ohio, which BodyShop Business will be covering live on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
Bill’s Auto Body: Owner Drives Toward $1 Million in Early 30s
When Bill Shaheen began his career working at a local collision shop, he took steps to build his own business by doing side work out of his home garage, which eventually led to opening Bill Shaheen Auto Body in Carbondale, Pa.
