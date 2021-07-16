Connect with us

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Harbor Freight Tools Introduces New U.S. General Tool Cart

The new 34-inch full-bank service cart provides 18,700 cubic inches of storage space at a price of $699.99.

Employee Care: Beating the Heat

As an employer under OSHA’s General Duty Clause, you are responsible to provide a workplace free of known safety hazards, like high temperatures in the work environment.

AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709 seeks to set a minimum reimbursement rate for auto body labor paid by insurers to Massachusetts claimants.

It’s Collision Week in Cleveland!

Today begins an exciting week of collision industry events in Cleveland, Ohio, which BodyShop Business will be covering live on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Bill’s Auto Body: Owner Drives Toward $1 Million in Early 30s

When Bill Shaheen began his career working at a local collision shop, he took steps to build his own business by doing side work out of his home garage, which eventually led to opening Bill Shaheen Auto Body in Carbondale, Pa.

BodyShop Business